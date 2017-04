The Cincinnati-Eastside Rotary Club presented checks totaling more than $11,000 to several agencies serving youth in eastern Hamilton and western Clermont counties. The awards came from proceeds raised through its Charity 4-Children Gala.

This annual gala supports four organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Clermont County, Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Clermont County, Inter Parish Ministry and Stopping the Abuse Before It Ever Starts.