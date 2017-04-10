CMC goes old school for the young at heart

Thursday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Duke Energy Children’s Museum

All right. Stop, collaborate and listen. Cincinnati Museum Center is back with a new edition. CurioCity, CMC’s 21-and-up social event series, is throwing it back to the old school with #ThrowbackThursday. Guests can relive their ’90s childhoods through the event packed with nostalgia, light bites and a cash bar.

Despite what MC Hammer might have told you, you CAN touch this. Between the interactive Energy Zone, splashing in Water Works, “gettin’ jiggy with it” on the dance floor, or creating friendship bracelets and beaded keychains in KidSPACE, the event promises an old-school evening of exploration and throwback fun.

Advance tickets are $10 for CMC members, $15 for nonmembers. Day-of tickets are $12 and $17.

CurioCity is supported by the thousands of young professional contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign.

www.cincymuseum.org/programs/curiocity