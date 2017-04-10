Have one day to help Covington spruce up? (There’s a party afterwards)

Saturday, April 29, Covington

Keep Covington Beautiful is preparing for the Great American Cleanup, Covington’s largest single day of volunteer service.

Each year the cleanup, sponsored by Rumpke, attracts nearly 1,000 volunteers working at more than 30 sites across Covington. In 2016, volunteers picked up three tons of trash, planted 77 trees and spread 15 truckloads of mulch.

Keep Covington Beautiful is seeking team leaders and volunteers to tackle beautification projects ranging from street cleanup to spring planting. All materials are provided at the sites, and volunteers are invited for a lunch and after-party at Goebel Park.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods will collect gently used garden and home improvement tools during the after-party. They will be used for a tool-lending program that will be launched this spring by the center, the Kenton County Library, and Wolff Tree Farms.

The cleanup is presented by a partnership of Keep Covington Beautiful, The Center for Great Neighborhoods and The City of Covington.

Sponsors include Devou Good, Hub+Weber Architects, Scooter Media, Indy Honeycomb, Friends of Covington, the Covington Neighborhood Collaborative, Design Details and Kroger.

Information: Shannon Ratterman, (859) 547-5541 or Shannon@greatneighborhoods.org