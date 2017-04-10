Pop-ups will get some air in their balloons

Are you ready to make downtown retail pop? Here’s your chance.

Downtown Cincinnati Inc., in partnership with the City of Cincinnati, is accepting applications for Cincy Pop Shop, a spring-summer program that is a part of the Downtown Retail Action Plan.

Cincy Pop Shop will give entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses the opportunity to create, expand and nurture their small business with relatively low risk. Participants will receive free rent from May 30 to July 31 in a cooperative retail location at 617 Vine St. It is on the street level of Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites, in the former Cincinnati Enquirer building. Slots are limited, and applications are due by April 23.

“We are thrilled to have the Spring Pop Shop program on Vine Street, during what is always an exciting and busy time downtown with Reds games, concerts on Fountain Square and so many other events,” said David Ginsburg, president and CEO of Downtown Cincinnati Inc.

Each participant will receive up to $1,000 for merchandising materials such as racks, hangers, shelving and window displays, as well as payment-processing equipment. Participants also may receive mentoring sessions with experts.

“The Cincy Pop Shop program creates tremendous opportunities for both local entrepreneurs and downtown property owners,” said Oscar Bedolla, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “By working to find innovative makers, artisans and business owners to fill a beautiful, historic location, this program allows us to advance downtown as a retail destination.”

The Cincinnati Pop-Up Program timeline:

Tuesday, April 18 – Program Open House, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 – Application deadline

Week of April 30 – Interviews with top applicants

Friday, May 5 – Winners announced

Tuesday, May 9 – Winners begin moving into spaces

Tuesday, May 30 – Kickoff event and deadline for opening

To apply: downtowncincinnati.com/popshop