Your mission: Infiltrate IMAX for KSO’s gala

Saturday, April 22, 6:30 p.m., Newport on the Levee

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will blend Kentucky spirits with a dash of espionage for its annual gala, themed Bourbon and Bond.

The secret mission will begin with a VIP cocktail hour (“For Your Eyes Only”) in the former IMAX theater at Newport on the Levee. Guests will arrive for a “Thunderball” that will span three levels of the IMAX complex, with musicians, video, food, drink, dancing and a silent auction.

The KSO Boogie Band will take agents on a romp through James Bond title tracks in the theater, followed by a smooth jazz combo offering “shagadelic” instrumentals (think Austin Powers) of the ’60s and ’70s in the theater’s Cabaret Lounge. A strolling violinist, a harpist and video jockey will round out the entertainment menu.

Each season the KSO gala helps support the orchestra’s free concerts for schools, as well as summer concerts in Devou Park.

Gala tickets are $125 and $85.

(859) 431-6216 or kyso.org/gala