10 teams square off at CincySings finals

Wednesday, April 19, 7-9 p.m., Aronoff Center for the Arts

Teams of singers from 10 area employers will compete for the championship at CincySings, part of ArtsWave’s community fundraising campaign.

The teams represent Procter & Gamble, The Christ Hospital, Duke Energy, Western & Southern Insurance, Sibcy Cline, Macy’s, Cincinnati Children’s, University of Cincinnati, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies and BB&T.

Cincinnati native Drew Lachey of the band 98 Degrees and the Broadway stage will emcee the event for its fourth year.

“A strong arts community is a huge part of what makes Cincinnati an amazing place to live,” Lachey said. “The arts enrich our lives and bring people together. Where else can you find someone from Legal competing against someone from Accounting, competing against someone from Sales?”

Celebrity judges include Janelle Gelfand, Cincinnati Enquirer arts writer; Bob Herzog, Local 12 anchor; John Morris Russell, Cincinnati Pops conductor; and Kathy Wade, Learning Through Art CEO and award-winning jazz musician.

Teams will be judged on talent, cohesiveness, showmanship and creativity.

The audience also will get to vote via social media while helping ArtsWave raise funds for its annual community campaign.

The winning team will sing the national anthem at Art in the Park, ArtsWave’s annual event at Great American Ballpark; take home a commemorative trophy; and earn a spot to compete in next year’s CincySings.

The choir competition, a nationally acclaimed employee engagement event, is sponsored by Accenture.

Tickets: cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/cincysings-finals