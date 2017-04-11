Big winner at annual bee is spelled L-I-T-E-R-A-C-Y

Thursday, April 27, Holy Grail Banks

Three-person teams will compete for the title of Cincinnati’s best spellers during the Literacy Network’s 26th annual Spelling Bee.

In each round of the contest, teams get one minute to talk over the correct spelling of their word. Rounds continue until only one team is left. Prizes are awarded to first place and runner-up teams as well as the most spirited team.

Besides the spelling contest, the event will feature raffles, fun and a celebration literacy along with the spelling contest. The “Bee”-105 Morning Team with Big Dave, Chelsie and Statt will emcee.

Companies and organizations that will be participating can now host their own Internal Spelling Bee. A packet including practice words and spelling study tips is being sent to companies and organizations interested in participating in the Spelling Bee for Literacy. Employees then can compete to determine the three spellers who will represent their organization in the actual bee.

Harry Cappel, partner at Graydon Law Firm and longtime Literacy Network board member, describes the internal Spelling Bee as a win-win.

“There is a competitive spirit in the office leading up to our qualifying round in the Internal Spelling Bee, and we always have a great cheering section for our finalists. The event instills a sense of pride and teamwork among colleagues in the firm.”

Current team sponsors include: Graydon Law Firm, Katy Meinhardt, Ken and Cathy Feldmann, Don and Linda Capannari, LPK, International Association of Business Communicators, Northlich, Ohio National Financial Services, John and CeAnn Raterman, Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School, Mid-American Financial Group and Seton High School.

(513) 621-7323 or www.LNGC.org