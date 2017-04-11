CISE Campaign raises $2.5M for Catholic inner-city schools

Plenty of speeches at the CISE Annual Campaign celebration celebrated its success, but the words of Catholic school students may have had the greatest impact.

“My experience at Holy Family is the best thing that has happened to me so far,” said Davilmar, who eight years ago became the first Hispanic student at Holy Family School. “I have friends, I learn new things every day, and I’m cared about. I am thankful to Holy Family School and CISE donors for giving me a great start to a successful education and a successful life.”

Also among the eighth graders who spoke to the group, sharing their gratitude, was Aleia, who has been a student at Corryville Catholic since starting preschool there at age 3. My life’s journey will demonstrate how a CISE school’s foundation has aided my family in providing me with a life filled with love and joy.”

Sara and Claude Davis served as chairs for the campaign, which raised over $2.5 million for the Catholic Inner-city Schools Education Fund.

Claude Davis is CEO and a board member of First Financial Bancorp, and he serves on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Sara Davis is an active community volunteer, particularly in areas that benefit at-risk youth.

“Sara and I are not native Cincinnatians, but one of the things we are always amazed by is the caring and generosity of the Cincinnati community,” Davis said.

Among recent accomplishments: Nine preschool classrooms have been added to CISE schools in recent years, and two have received a 5-star rating from the state. A full-time school nurse is now employed in every CISE school. New resources are being allocated to summer programs, so students can continue to learn during the long break.

