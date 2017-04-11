First Step Home presenting Rose Awards

Saturday, April 22, 6 p.m., Cincinnati Woman’s Club, 330 Lafayette Ave., Clifton

First Step Home, an addiction center for women, is putting finishing touches on its Rose Award Gala. The event, sponsored by Cold Jet, will celebrate the success of the previous year and recognize the contributions of the staff, board, funders and volunteers.

Mona Morrow, community affairs director for WCPO, will host the festivities. A reception will be followed by dinner and a program.

Honorees will include Jim and Denise Breech, for family contribution. Both on and off the NFL field, Jim Breech has been recognized as a role model. A former kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders,, he finished his career here in 1992. Through a friendship with Terry Schoenling, he and Denise became supporters of the work at First Step Home.

Cincinnati Church of the Brethren will be honored for community contribution. The congregation worked to transform the church’s backyard into a flourishing garden for mothers and their children.

Gilkey Window Co. will get an award for corporate contribution. The company donated windows worth $22,000 for the new Terry Schoenling Home for Mothers and Infants.



Tickets for the gala are $150.

Reservations: Rachel.lyon@firststephome.org or (513) 963-4663 x107

firststephome.org