Mercy Health Foundation to salute Angels Among Us

Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center

Mercy Health Foundation’s second Angels Among Us event, presented by US Acute Care Solutions, will honor the 2017 Mercy Health Angel Award recipients – caregivers who excel in compassion and service.

The event will begin with cocktails, followed by dinner, a program and auction. Singer, author and humanitarian Martina McBride will provide entertainment.

Sam Quinones, a former Los Angeles Times reporter and author of “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” will discuss how a commitment to human dignity impacts the opiate addiction crisis.

Proceeds will benefit the Mercy Health Opiate Addiction Initiative, which works to connect people to a treatment facility when needed; trains staff to identify people with opiate addiction issues; expands placement of Medsafe boxes for proper disposal of opiates; and eases access to treatment for patients with transportation issues.

The previous event attracted more than 600 people and raised more than $250,000 for the Mercy Health Partnership Program, which helps meet the needs of the working uninsured or working poor who have no health insurance.

Tickets are $150.

MercyHealthAngels.com or (513) 952-5300