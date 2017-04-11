What to do, hear, see | April 12-18

Thom Mariner

This is a relatively light week for events due to celebrations of Easter and Passover. But I think we’ve found a few things worthy of your attention. Read on!

College-Conservatory of Music University of Cincinnati | Patricia Corbett Theater. 513- 556-4183

Thursday April 13-Saturday April 15, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m. “Masterworks and Beyond”

This performance presents a true smorgasbord of dance, ranging from classics by Balanchine and Bournonville (re-staged), to new choreography for music by Donizetti and Ravel, and a world premiere – “day of wakening over the sea of night,” with choreography by CCM assistant professor André Megerdichian and music composed by CCM composition alumnus and accompanist Bradley Harris.

Black Folks Make Movies | The Mini Microcinema, 1329 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-212.3001

Sunday, April 16, 2:30 p.m. “Black American Cinema: Then to Now”

This double feature consists of Herb Jeffries, Hollywood’s first singing black cowboy, in the 1939 classic, “The Bronze Buckaroo,” and “Buck and the Preacher,” from 1972. The latter film stars Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, in what was Poitier’s first foray into directing.

Women’s Art Club | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700

Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. “Gauguin: The Full Story”

A nice opportunity for those interested in the lives of great artists to become better acquainted with Paul Gauguin. The film is hosted by local artist/educator Dave Laug. Also, a nice chance to check out The Barn, a beautifully restored 1924 barn, now community arts center.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717

Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. “1835 Lecture.” Ken Adelman, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and author of “Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours that Ended the Cold War.” Reception: 6:30 p.m.

Ken Adelman is a renaissance man, having also served as Arms Control Director for Ronald Reagan, translator for Muhammad Ali during “The Rumble in the Jungle” in Africa, professor of Shakespeare at Georgetown University, and author of six books. The author was witness to an isolated meeting between the two most powerful men in the world, one that changed the course of history.

Public Library of Cincinnati | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

Saturday, April 15, 2-3 p.m. “The G-Man and the Diamond King,” by former special agent William Plunkett

FBI agent King will discuss his book, about a 1935 confrontation between an FBI agent and a career criminal, right here in the Tri-State during the height of gangster crime in the 1930s.

Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. Poetry in the Garden

Week three of poetry month features area poets Mark Mendoza, Sara Tucker and Lillian Currens in this series produced in collaboration with Chase Public.

Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas | St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park. 513-831-2052

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. Good Friday Passion. Heinrich Schütz: “Johannes-Passion,” SWV 481

Whether you are a practicing Christian or simply a lover of great choral music, this is a rare opportunity on a most meaningful day in the Christian faith. Generally regarded as the most important German composer before Bach, Schütz wrote this setting of the Passion story in 1666, second among three settings he composed near the end of his life: Luke, John and Matthew. Carlton Monroe leads the always excellent Bach Ensemble, made up of some of the finest Baroque singers and instrumentalists in the area. Tenor Andreas Kirtley serves as Evangelist. Jonathan Cooper performs the role of Jesus.

Other churches where you can hear great choral music during services this Holy Week…

Cincinnati Arts Association | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-2787

Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. “Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles”

If you are a Beatles fan, do you really need to know anything else…? But this is no average Beatles tribute, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” regarded by many as the greatest rock album of all time.

Cincinnati Symphony & Pops | Taft Theatre, 317. E. Fifth St., downtown. 513-381-3300

Friday, April 14, 11 a.m. and Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m. “Brahms Fest,” Sir Andrew Davis, conductor. Allesio Bax, piano

The CSO concludes its two-year Brahms Fest with two of his most enduring works. It was announced on Monday that Sir Andrew Davis will fill in for Louis Langree, who has had a death in the family. And the masterful pianist Allesio Bax will now make his CSO debut this weekend, substituting for Helene Grimaud, who has taken ill. Program remains the same, and should still be marvelous. Two of my favorite Brahms works. If you’re off for Good Friday, you could attend the morning concert…just sayin’…

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. “Itzhak Perlman,” Louis Langrée, conductor. Itzhak Perlman, violin.

Sold out, sorry!

College-Conservatory of Music University of Cincinnati. | Great Hall, Tangeman University Center. 513-556-4183

Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m. “From Puccini to Prince: The Genius of Bob Belden,” CCM Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Lab Band

Bob Belden died in 2015 of a heart attack. He was only 58, leaving a broad legacy of fascinating compositions and arrangements, but robbing us of much more. He took inspiration from opera (Puccini’s “Turnadot”), Sting, Prince, Miles Davis, the Beatles, and made it all his own. The kids at CCM play some smokin’ jazz, led by Scott Belck.. Check it out.

Public Library of Cincinnati | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

Saturday, April 15, 3-5 p.m. Jazz of the Month Club: Rick VanMatre Sextet

Former head of jazz studies at CCM, VanMatre is the real deal. A fabulous musician who performs all too seldom here in Cincinnati, he’s just back from touring Asia with the CSO. He’s joined by Rusty Burge on vibes, Kim Pensyl on piano, Aaron Jacobs on bass, Tom Buckley on drums, and will premiere several new tunes.

Also featured will be paintings by his wife, internationally recognized artist Anna Socha VanMatre. Take a mid-afternoon break and chill a spell.

April 12, noon. “A New York Frame of Mind”

New York transplant (and OTR treasure) Herb Duval has created this new series at The Memo, featuring short plays perfect for a lunchtime diversion in one of Cincinnati’s coolest spaces. Playwrights John Guare, David Ives and Israel Horowitz each share their take on what it is to be in, of, or from New York. Their plays are brought to life by some of Cincinnati’s best actors – Susan Emerson, Justin McCombs, Barry Mulholland and Brooke Steele, plus the inimitable Jim Tarbell. Admission includes lunch provided by Silverglades.

Brazee Street Studio/C-Link Gallery | 4426 Brazee St., Oakley. 513- 321-0206

April 13, 6-9 p.m. “Reused + Recycled”

This is a group exhibition with works made from recycled materials. Runs through May 4. Also, Brazee hosts its 6th annual Art Supply Swap, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Bring your used stuff to share.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum | 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton. 513-868-1234

Friday, April 14, 5-8 p.m.

One night pop-up exhibition with works by Terrance Vann, whose vivid paintings are influenced by graffiti and the surrounding culture.

Wash Park Art | 1215 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-291-3626

Thursday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. “Entropy and Fusion”

Works by artists Paul Schranz and Rowland Augur. Schranz (Las Cruces, NM) decomposes and recomposes digital content in 2-D works that examine existence in the context of time and purpose. Collaborative artists Collin Rowland and Daniel Augur (Covington) combine metal, resin and other media in 3-D works symbolic of spiritual factors in the context of a physical universe. Runs through June 10.