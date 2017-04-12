Post Mortem Press proves publishing persists

Saturday, April 15, noon-6 p.m., Urban Artifact, Northside

Calling all bookworms, English majors and lovers of literature: a community literary festival this weekend will bring eyes and ears to local authors and artists.

The afternoon will feature more than two dozen authors and small publishing concerns, including Cincinnati DIY Writers, Winton Woods High School Headcases, Porkbelly Press, Aurore Press and Forklift, Ohio, as well as sponsor Post Mortem Press. Throughout the day, authors will give short readings from their work, and some – like Nathan Singer of The Whisky Shambles, whose new novel is forthcoming – will showcase their musical talents. Local artist Arthur Conan Damage will also appear, with his unique take on multi-medium outsider art.

Authors will spotlight their works of mystery, thriller, romance, young adult, fantasy, local interest non-fiction, and more.

In addition, attendees can pull up a chair and discuss publishing with the pros. Breakout session topics include: wanting to be a published writer; self-publishing; careers as an indie screenwriter; and poetry and poets.

Emcee will be comedian Gregory Peterson.

On top of the literary litany, Post Mortem Press has partnered with Rockdale Academy for a used book drive. Visitors who donate a new or gently used children’s book – or make a purchase from an attending author – will be entered into a raffle.

# getlitcincy.com