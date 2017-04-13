Care to Party? Party to care for Josh Cares Kids

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel

The 12th Annual Gala – Care to Party? will allow guests to explore the contemporary art of the 21c Museum Hotel. The event, formerly called Fire and Ice, is a benefit for Josh Cares at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Guests will be treated to dinner by the bite prepared by 21c executive chef Levon Wallace and live music from the Rumplestiltskin Band.

The gala, under the leadership of Lynn Pierce, is the largest fundraising initiative for Josh Cares. The organization has funded the child life specialists at Cincinnati Children’s since 2005.

A short program will recognize the child life specialists who last year provided more than 25,000 hours of care and comfort to children in the hospital’s critical and chronic care units.



Gala tickets are $250.

Information: joshcares.org

A major announcement

A major announcement about the future of Josh Cares and the child life specialist program will be made during the annual gala.

Last year, Josh Cares reached the milestone of raising $2 million for the program, while it also provided comfort and care to the program’s 2,000th child.

The program began with two annual fellows in the Pediatric ICU and has grown to six positions serving patients in all critical and chronic care units of the hospital.

Josh Cares honors the memory of Josh Helfrich, the son of Ann and Mark Helfrich. He was 10 when he suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a bicycling accident in 2004.

Josh was treated at Cincinnati Children’s for several days before his death.

While by his side every moment, his family noticed other children in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit who did not receive a single visitor.

The Helfrich family, along with Dan and Lynn Pierce, established the Child Life Fellowship Program in 2005 with the goal of ensuring that no critically ill child endures a lengthy hospitalization alone.