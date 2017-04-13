Little Sisters have a rocking good time

The first time seemed to be a charm as Little Sisters of the Poor staged its inaugural Rock-A-Thon to benefit St. Paul’s Home. Friends, family and residents rocked for three hours.

“We will definitely continue this yearly if residents and their families are willing to rock,” said Sarah Steffen, community relations coordinator for Little Sisters in Clifton.

DJ Brian “The Flying Man” Hellman kept the energy alive as rockers maintained the motion to earn pledges for each hour they rocked.

