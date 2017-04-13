PreventionFIRST! awards luncheon will put focus on parenting

Friday, April 28, Cintas Center

PreventionFIRST!, formerly the Coalition for a Drug-Free Greater Cincinnati, is planning its 21st annual Community Awards Luncheon.

This year’s theme, “Strong Voices. Smart Choices,” helps recognize the release of the fourth edition of PreventionFIRST! parents’ guide. In keeping with the theme, Jim Mason, president and CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center, will deliver the keynote address.

“Beech Acres’ mission of equipping and inspiring parents, families and communities to raise capable, caring, contributing children is aligned with the PreventionFIRST! focus on the importance of parenting in promoting healthy behaviors,” Mason said.

PreventionFIRST! will recognize:

Kenneth Parker, Office of the U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Ohio, the Rob Portman Leadership Award for support, influence or involvement in youth substance-use prevention.

Beech Acres Parenting Center and the Boone County Alliance, the Rachel Hutzel Prevention Partner Award for notable progress, results and/or innovation in youth substance-use prevention.

Cai F. Kemmler Fox, East Central High School, the Carolyn Ford-Griffith Youth of the Year Award. Honorable mentions will go to Meghan Oldfield, St. Henry District High School, and Mackenzie Miller, Boone County Alliance. These students model a drug-free lifestyle, take an active role in youth substance-use prevention and motivate their peers to do the same.

Event committee members are David Holowadel, Derek Longmeier, William and Michelle Neat, Elizabeth Osinbowale, Earl Siegel, Hope Taft, David and Shelly Wallace, and Nathan Wander.

Sponsors are Barnes Dennig, Beech Acres Parenting Center, Blank Rome, Brightview Health, Cincinnati Police Department, Gearhart and Associates of Raymond James, James Kennedy and Marcia Spaeth Kennedy, KMK Law, Anne Maxfield, PRIDE Surveys, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Warrior Coalition, and Western and Southern Financial Group.

Registration, information: prevention-first.org

This slideshow requires JavaScript.