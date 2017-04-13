Students will shine from Rey of Light

Saturday, April 29, 5:30 p.m., DePaul Cristo Rey Student Center

The fifth annual Rey of Light Scholarship Benefit for Students will raise funds for financial assistance for students of DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

The evening will begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by dinner and the live auction. Among items up for bid are a Chicago trip package that includes tickets to “Hamilton: An American Musical,” a Peloton bike with a streaming cycling class subscription, a Louis Vuitton purse, a brewery tour and trips to Cancun, Hilton Head and Colorado.

Presenting sponsors include Fast Park & Relax, the Heidt Family Foundation, the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati and a Friend of DPCR. Co-chairs are Alison and Tim Warning.

(513) 861-0600, Lisa.muething@dpcr.net

www.depaulcristorey.org