Behringer-Crawford Museum presents Two-Headed Calf awards

Five individuals or groups were honored by the Behringer-Crawford Museum during its seventh annual Two-Headed Calf Awards event.

The winners were Community Service Award, Michael J. Hammons, director of advocacy for Children Inc.; Education Award, Terri Cox-Cruey, superintendent of the Kenton County School District; History Award, Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library; Special Recognition Awards, Matt and Rebekah Gensler Butler, The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.