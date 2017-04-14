Behringer-Crawford Museum presents Two-Headed Calf awards
Richard Michalack, Debbie Grizzell, Gail Michalack, Jeryl Smith,
and Patty Smith, all of the Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club; Dave Schroeder; Terri Cox-Cruey; Michael Hammons; Matt Butler; and Rebekah Gensler Butler, with museum executive director Laurie Risch
Five individuals or groups were honored by the Behringer-Crawford Museum during its seventh annual Two-Headed Calf Awards event.
The winners were Community Service Award, Michael J. Hammons, director of advocacy for Children Inc.; Education Award, Terri Cox-Cruey, superintendent of the Kenton County School District; History Award, Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library; Special Recognition Awards, Matt and Rebekah Gensler Butler, The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club.
Chuck Scheper, Julie Rosel Belton and Kelly Wathen
Milton Mains, award winner Dave Schroeder and Jordan Huizenga
Judy Clabes, Bob Burnham, Rose Burnham and Sharon Guenthner
Michelle Williams and Terry Meyer
Pat Frew with Ed Ratterman
Rick Hulefeld, Charles Billiter and Josh Hatton
Angie Billiter and 2015 winner Paul Tenkotte
