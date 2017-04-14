Inter Parish Ministry hosts Circle of Hope celebration

Sunday, April 30, 4:30 p.m., Oasis Conference Center, Loveland

It’s time to sip, taste and sample!

Inter Parish Ministry’s Circle of Hope Celebration ’17 will include tastes from restaurants such as the Urban Grill and The National Exemplar. Guests can sip away at wine and craft beer bars and enjoy bourbon tasting.

Led by master of ceremonies Thom Brennaman, the event will include silent and live auctions, a Keeneland Sign-up Party, a wine pull and mystery bowls, plus a craft beer and bourbon toss.

The event will recognize this year’s Circle of Hope honorees Peggy Magnesen, Earl Mills and Dale and Mary Moore; One of a Kind honoree Shannon Mills; and Builders of Hope honorees Dick Durand and Erick Harback.

Kris and Steve Mullin are chairing the celebration.

Proceeds help Inter Parish Ministry fund its food and clothing pantries and outreach events.

Tickets are $55.

interparish.org