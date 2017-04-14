Jazz Hall of Fame will induct 9 musicians

Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., Mount St. Joseph University auditorium

Nine musicians will be inducted into the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame in a ceremony emceed by Nick Clooney. The inductees are:

Mike Andres , lead alto saxophonist and a founding member of the Blue Wisp Big Band. He was principal saxophonist with the Cincinnati Symphony and Pops for many years.

Frank Brown , trumpet player and assistant professor of jazz studies at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Emedio “Dee” DeFelice , longtime jazz drummer and band leader. In 1984, he opened Dee Felice Cafe, offering live jazz in the area.

Phil Degreg, internationally recognized jazz pianist. He continues to entertain and collaborate with local jazz artists.

Marc Fields , staff trombonist on “The Bob Braun Show” after graduating from CCM. He returned home after touring with Ray Charles and taught at his alma mater.

Art Gore , a jazz drummer who traveled and recorded with George Benson, Dr. Lonnie Smith and many more.

Frank Payne . His group, The Frankie Payne Trio, performed on WLWT. at many jazz clubs and with such greats as Duke Ellington and Rosemary Clooney.

Frank Vincent , a jazz pianist who played many local clubs with his Frank Vincent Trio. He played for such local jazz singers as Lynne Scott, Mary Ellen Tanner and Larry Kinley.

Ann Chamberlain , one of the premier jazz singers in Cincinnati. She and her husband, trombonist Eddie Morgan, made music together for many years.

Entertainment for the celebration will include Hank Mautner Swing Heritage Orchestra (Steve Schmidt, Bill Jackson, Jim Leslie, Steve Hoskins and Bill Gemmer), Mandy Gaines Trio (Steve Schmidt, Bill Jackson and Jim Leslie), the Phil DeGreg quartet (with Paul Keller, John Taylor and Andy Brown) and Petra Van Nuis.

The Jazz Studies Scholarship winner, pianist Tyler Marsh of Clark Montessori High School, will perform.

Proceeds will help fund scholarships, as well as the John Defoor master jazz classes at local high schools.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.



Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006 or Support@BrownPaperTickets.com