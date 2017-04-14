Su Casa to honor 8 advocates for immigrants

Thursday, April 27, 6-9 p.m., Xavier University Cintas Center

Su Casa Hispanic Center will recognize eight individuals and organizations who volunteer, advocate or serve the most vulnerable of the Hispanic/Latino immigrant community.

The awards will be presented at Su Casa’s 18th annual dinner.

“Twenty years ago Su Casa opened its doors for the first time to serve Hispanic/Latino immigrants fleeing extreme violence and seeking safety for their families,” said director Giovanna Alvarez. “Su Casa relies on volunteers and other community partners to meet the needs of these vulnerable families.”

Honorees are Carol Green, volunteer of the year; Cincinnati Dental’s Oral Health Foundation and CincySmiles Foundation, organizations of the year; Mary Jo Montenegro-Miller, Angel of Unaccompanied Minors Award; Anne Lucas, Immigrants’ Advocate Award; Jorge Seda, Lifetime Achievement Award; and Margaret Singer and the Rev. Joe Nelson, Legacy Award.

Tickets are $75 and will be sold through April 7.

ccswoh.org/sucasa/dinner