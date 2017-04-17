Parlez-vous Français? Mais, oui, after weekend immersed in all things French

The Alliance Française of Cincinnati hosted its first Immersion Weekend at the Courtyard by Marriott at Rookwood. More than 75 people attended to brush up on their language skills and learn more about French culture.

The two-day event began with an evening of wine and cheese tastings conducted in French at The Wine Merchant. This was followed the next day by four workshops: The Art of Cezanne, A Day in Provence, Current Events and Taste of Belgium: A Sweet Empire. Angie Niles, author of “Bright Lights Paris: Shop, Dine and Live,” was the keynote speaker.

Sponsors were the Gould Foundation, CFM International, Macaron Bar, Safran, Simply French Cuisine and Victoria Travel.

Alliance Française of Cincinnati was founded in 1901 with a mission to increase the knowledge and understanding of France and French-speaking cultures. French language classes are offered year-round for children and adults.