Tony and Grammy Award winner to headline CSO’s Classical Roots

Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Oakley, 3500 Madison Road, Cincinnati

Cynthia Erivo, the 2016 Tony Award winner for best actress in a musical and 2017 Grammy Award winner, will headline the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s annual Classical Roots concert.

The British-born singer and actress won a Tony as well as several other high-profile theater awards for her role as Celie in the Broadway production of “The Color Purple” and garnered acclaim for her performance at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. She also performed alongside John Legend for the “In Memoriam” segment of the Grammy Awards television broadcast in February and won a Grammy for “The Color Purple.”

In addition, the chamber ensemble Sons of Serendip, who rocketed to stardom after appearing on “America’s Got Talent,” will perform during the concert.

The multi-genre performance conducted by John Morris Russell will include elements from the classical tradition as well as gospel, Broadway, R&B and spirituals, all celebrating the African-American musical heritage.

The Classical Roots Community Mass Choir will return, as will the CSYO Nouveau Chamber Players, featuring African-American student musicians nurtured through CSO education programs. In addition, all five of the CSO/CCM Diversity Fellows will perform.

Tickets are $20-$50 for adults and $10 for children under 17.

(513) 381-3300 or cincinnatisymphony.org/classicalroots