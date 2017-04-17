Un’leash’ your giving side

Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m., Boone County Arboretum, Central Park, Union, Ky.

Take your best friend for a walk in the park and help raise money to benefit Pilot Dogs, Inc., a Columbus, Ohio-based organization that provides guide dogs to visually impaired individuals.

The Northern Kentucky Charity Dog Walkathon is sponsored by the N.Ky. Veterinary Technicians and N.Ky. Veterinary Medical Association.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the walk starts at noon.

The walkathon will take place rain or shine. Registration includes gift bags and a cookout after the walk. Prizes will be awarded in categories such as most money collected and first across the finish line.

Money is collected through sponsorships. All proceeds are earmarked for a Northern Kentucky person to receive training at Pilot Dogs Inc.

Entry forms and sponsor sheets are available at veterinary clinics in Northern Kentucky or can be downloaded.

To sign up: www.nkydogwalkathon.com

Information: Joan Arnold, (513) 831-5530 or jmalvt@aol.com