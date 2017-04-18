‘Arts Sensation’ for the Magro Foundation

The John L. Magro Foundation hosted its 18th annual fundraising event at the Peterloon Estate in Indian Hill. Following the theme, “Arts Sensation – An Evening of Music and Art,” the event allowed guests to see art and purchase work from local students. In addition, graduates of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music sang excerpts from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Proceeds will help fund student scholarships.

Photos by Laura A. Hobson

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.