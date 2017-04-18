Springer Celebration going back in time to 1920s

Wednesday, May 3, 6-9:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel

Set in the art deco surroundings of the Renaissance Hotel, A Springer Celebration! 2017 promises Gatsby-esque fun for guests, with a Roaring ’20s theme.

Activities will help guests turn back the clock in a downtown building that was a bank in the 1920s and returned to its original glory with the opening of the Renaissance three years ago.

The evening will include cocktails and dinner, as well as silent and live auctions, a raffle and entertainment.

Chairing the event is Matt Gockerman, Springer trustee and alumni parent. Auction co-chairs Jenni Ward and Erin Carlton are busy gathering auction items. Local12 WKRC-TV news anchor Brad Johansen will return as emcee and auctioneer.

Proceeds will benefit the Springer School and Center, which helps students with learning disabilities lead successful lives.

springer-ld.org/celebration_17