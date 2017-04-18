Step back in time at the Taft’s Deco in the Garden

Thursday, May 4, 6-10 p.m., Taft Museum of Art

Guests at “Deco in the Garden” will step into the Taft Museum of Art for an evening inspired by the exhibit “Bijoux Parisiens: French Jewelry from the Petit Palais, Paris.”

There they will sip fine wines and cocktails, savor hors d’oeuvres and enjoy tunes on the grand piano.

Twelve extravagant packages and prizes are up for grabs in the docent raffle. Bidders can win flights to the City of Light, jewelry, a getaway to California, brunch for 18, Procter & Gamble stock and more. Raffle tickets can be purchased before the gala or during the event.

Guests can arrive early to purchase a “key” for a chance to win a 14-karat gold and diamond bracelet, necklace and ring with a retail value of $4,600. Finalists will have an opportunity to “turn their key” to unlock the jewelry case at the end of the evening. Only 100 chances will be sold.

Gala co-chairs are Jill and Larry McGruder. Committee members are Terri Abare, Ron Bates, Nancy Fehr, Stephanie Harty, Cynthia Henderson, Fran Kellington, Jutta Lafley, Randy Lasley, John Lawrence IV, Laura Pease, Keke Sansalone, Kathy Schmitt, Mary Beth Sundermann and Michelle Taft.

Tickets are $175 and include valet parking. Proceeds will help support education programs at the Taft.

taftmuseum.org/decogala