Wyoming’s gems on display for CPA home tour

Saturday, May 13, 1-5 p.m., Wyoming Historic Village District

The Cincinnati Preservation Association and the Wyoming Historical Society are opening five homes and two historic churches for CPA’s annual spring tour.

Wyoming is notable for its number of preserved historic structures and variety of architectural styles.

The 300-building historic district, which is in the heart of Wyoming’s village area, is described by the Ohio Historic Preservation Office as “a one-of-a-kind community with an extremely impressive array of architecture.”

The tour features five homes, ranging from an Italianate beauty built in 1865 to a charming bungalow constructed circa 1925. The Palmer-Stearns House, a High Italianate mansion situated on 1.6 acres, is one of the oldest and most historically important homes in the village. The 7,000-square-foot mansion has been beautifully restored.

Two churches – one Victorian Gothic, one mid-century modern – round out the tour and will give visitors a sense of the community and breadth of architectural styles.

The lead tour sponsor is Cincinnati Historic Homes powered by the Sanregret Team.

Will-call for the tour will be at the Wyoming Civic Center, located at the corner of Worthington Avenue and Springfield Pike. Parking will be available at the Civic Center, a half block away at Wyoming Middle School and along the streets throughout the district.

Advance tickets are $30 for CPA and WHS members, $35 for nonmembers. They will be $40 on tour day.

(513) 721-4506 x 2 or cincinnatipreservation.org