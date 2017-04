An exhibition of etchings by the Dutch 17th-century master, Rembrandt van Rijn, opened March 5 at the Skirball Museum. The opening followed the first part of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s “The Sights and Sounds of the Age of Rembrandt,” the annual Wendy Kanter Memorial Concert, which featured the HarmoNati Ensemble. Approximately 230 guests attended both events.

