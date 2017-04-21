Beers endow UC scholarship to empower women in STEM

The University of Cincinnati and the Carl H. Lindner College of Business announced the establishment of a $500,000 endowed scholarship to benefit students enrolled in information systems and analytics programs.

The Beer Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, established by Lori and William Beer, will help recruit more top female students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers through UC.

“Through this scholarship, our family hopes to empower female business students to grow as industry experts in a rapidly evolving and innovative world,” said Lori Beer, chief information officer of the Corporate & Investment Bank at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “I advise young women to be continuous learners by being courageous and taking risks. By using their education and expanding their knowledge, they will leave a unique mark on the world. Our scholarship will help Lindner students do just this.”

“As a business leader, Lori Beer is known for navigating rapid change, particularly in the area of technology,” said David Szymanski, dean of the Lindner College of Business. “She is a remarkable role model for our students. Lori and Bill’s generosity will have a transformative impact on our students, the university and the business community.”

The Beers’ daughter, Christina Beer, BBA ’15, served as UC’s student body president and is now employed at GE Aviation. Their other children, Morgan and Patrick, are enrolled in the College of Engineering and Applied Science. The couple also have supported UC through the Bowties for Scholarships Fund, the Honors-PLUS Parents Fund and UCATS General Fund.

“Families like the Beers are part of what makes our university unique,” said UC President Neville G. Pinto. “We are so grateful to Lori and William for making us part of their family and being part of ours.”