CLC Stars getting ready to shine

Thursday, May 25, 6-9:30 p.m., Receptions Event Center, Erlanger, Kentucky

Eight celebrity dancers will strut their stuff during this year’s edition of Dancing With the CLC Stars. The Children’s Law Center fundraiser pairs the celebrities with professionals from Arthur Murray Dance Center.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This year’s stars had a few things to say:

Candyse Jeffries, orthodontist, CJ Orthodontics – “I think I like the Latin styles of dance best. I love the samba and the Argentine tango. I also love the quick step. No, I don’t really know how to do any of them.”

Jennifer Lawrence, partner, The Lawrence Firm – “My favorite dance styles are probably hip-hop and swing. I love the fast-paced and upbeat music.”

Leenata Maddiwar, pediatrician, West Side Pediatrics – “I have mostly Indian classical and Bollywood dance experience, on and off for the past 25 years.”

Laura Aurora “L-A” Stopa, admissions and marketing specialist, Brighton Center – “I can’t get enough breakdancing because of its athleticism and the way the dancers so obviously appreciate each other.”

Jack Geiger, founder, Eñe LLC – “I have no experience and (am) more than apprehensive! It has been on my list (for 60 years) to learn, so figured this is the most motivating way …”

Bob Grace, vice president, Turner Construction Co. – “I do not really have any dance experience – only wedding receptions.”

Teddy Kremer, guest relations, Cincinnati Reds, and mail operations, Fifth Third Bank – “I have taken ballroom dance lessons for four years. My favorite styles of dance are the waltz and foxtrot.”

David Myers, cybersecurity and technology lawyer, SpliceNet – “My favorite dance style is waltz, all versions.”

Who has the moxie to win the talent competition? Who can gain the most fan support to become fundraising champion? Who can combine talent and fundraising to be crowned grand champion? Guest judges will score the dancers, but everyone can influence the outcome by purchasing votes for a favorite dancer for $1 each.

Reservations for the event are required and are being accepted now. General admission is $50, and priority seating is $100. Each ticket includes finger food, beer and wine, open dancing before and after the show, and one free dance lesson at the Arthur Murray studio.

http://dancing.childrenslawky.org/