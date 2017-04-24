Mayfield Foundation awards inaugural $50,000 Spark Grant  for ALS research

The Mayfield Education & Research Foundation handed out its first Spark Grant through a new donor-driven program that provides seed funding for promising research.

The $50,000 Starr Family Spark Grant in ALS Research went to Dr. John MacLennan of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He is an associate professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology.

His proposal, “Novel ALS Treatments Targeting Muscle Ciliary Neurotrophic Factor Signaling,” was approved for funding by the foundation’s board. MacLennan’s research has a national scope, with collaborators at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and in the pharmaceutical industry.

The grant was made possible by Cindy Starr in memory of her husband, Bill, who died in 2015 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The Mayfield Education and Research Foundation’s Spark Grant program funds initiatives that are of greatest interest to a donor and provides seed funding to a researcher from an academic institution. A named Spark Grant is vetted by the Mayfield board to ensure the highest quality proposal and reasonable likelihood for success.

Healing gala boosts Mayfield Foundation

More than 200 guests attended the third annual Art & Science of Healing gala at Carol Ann’s Carousel & Anderson Pavilion on the riverfront.

The March gala, which featured dinner by the bite, rides on the carousel, musical performances and the newest in neurosurgical technology, benefited the Mayfield Education & Research Foundation.

The foundation chairman, Dr. William Tobler, announced the foundation’s first donor-driven Spark Grant, a $50,000 award in support of ALS research at the University of Cincinnati and the University of North Carolina.

Presenting sponsors were The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. / U.S. Bank Foundation, Mercy Health, Mayfield Brain & Spine, The Christ Hospital Health Network and TriHealth.

