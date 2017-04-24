ReelAbilities: 4-day, fun-filled embrace of our differences
Plenty of fun, networking, food, drinks and film were on offer at the annual Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival, organized by Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled.
Thousands attended the four-day, star-studded event that benefited 28 nonprofit organizations.
It kicked off with a Meet the Stars Q&A Event with many of the event’s celebrity VIPs. A luncheon featured actor RJ Mitte, plus many other parties, receptions and screenings, including two veterans tributes, an interfaith breakfast, a Cocktails and Zombies Party, and a Closing Local Films Night bash.
Guests also participated in workshops. Screenings of 60 films entertained — and also transformed – the way guests perceive differences, appreciate and welcome one another.
Co-Chairs were Kim Vincent, Jenny McCloy and Dave Parker.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Photos by Lisa Desatnik
-
-
Keynote speaker RJ Mitte with volunteer Melissa Milinovich
-
-
Ashley Harper and Rachel Lawson, both from Kroger
-
-
Festival co-chair Jenny McCloy, festival VIP Nick Clooney, festival co-chair Kim Vincent
-
-
John Roach and Kush Kotecha
-
-
(Front): Bryan Anderson, retired Army sergeant, Gary Sinise Foundation ambassador and Purple Heart recipient, with Nic Novicki; (back) Alphonzo “Zo” Wesson, festival honorary chair Todd Portune and keynote speaker RJ Mitte
-
-
Local 12’s Sheila Gray with retired WCPO anchor Carol Williams
-
-
Jamie Javis Cusick, Terri Hogan, Steve Wampler and Catherine Duncan Constable
-
-
Festival co-chair Dave Parker with Boone Cutler, author, columnist, music video director and Warfighter Rights leader
-
-
Jeff and Susan Harris
-
-
Amy Scalia with actress Jamie Brewer
-
-
Actress Ali Stroker with WLWT anchor Megan Mitchell
-
-
Coco Larbie, Doug Goering and Mark Clippinger
-
-
Kathy Smith, chair of the volunteer committee, with co-chair Karen Deller
-
-
Volunteers April Kerley and Kelly Camm with Kevin Jones, president of Huntington Bank’s Southern Ohio-Kentucky Region
Related