What to do, hear, see | April 26-May 2

By Thom Mariner

Heritage Village Museum | Sharon Woods. 513-563-9484

Friday, April 28, 7-9 p.m. “Exiled: Ohio’s Indian Removal”

This exhibit, a collaborative project with students at Xavier University, is about the legal, organized and sometimes violent removal of Ohio’s native people. On display are treaties and objects from the 1790s through the 1840s, recalling the life, culture, and exile of the Shawnee and Wyandot nations. “Exiled” explores the arguments, among both Native people and white settlers, over whether they could possibly live as neighbors. Through Dec. 1.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

Saturday, April 29, 1-2:30 p.m. “Old Cincinnati: Our Businesses and Their Leaders!”

In this presentation of Cincinnati’s history from its founding in 1788 through World War II, Tom Hoppenjans interlaces historic images with short stories regarding business leaders, along with their products and services. Several of Cincinnati’s famous “firsts” are also included in the presentation.

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra | First Unitarian Church, Mt. Auburn. 513-280-8181

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. CCJO Chamber Ensemble: “Remembering Kenny Poole”

This final concert of the CCJO season honors the memory of Cincinnati jazz guitar legend Kenny Poole, who died of cancer at 59 in 2006. The Phil DeGreg Trio will be joined by Chicago guitarist Andy Brown, who was mentored by Poole. Attendees will also find a display of Kenny Poole memorabilia.

Cincinnati Soundbox | The Leapin Lizard, Covington

Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. “Cincinnati Soundbox Presents: New Concerto Project”

Contemporary music has not really embraced the concerto format in the way that the Romantic period and early 20th century did, so this performance has special interest. What new could these young composers possibly have to say about concert pieces for soloist and orchestra? Hmmm…

Cincinnati Pops | Taft Theatre, downtown. 513-381-3300

Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. “Disney in Concert,” John Morris Russell, conductor

Pops. JMR. Disney. Looking for fun? Go!

Xavier Music Series | Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161

Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. Christian McBride Trio, jazz

Jazz aficionados have been waiting all year for this concert. Four-time Grammy winner Christian McBride is one of the true studs of the jazz world. Once again, Xavier’s Polina Bespalko has hit one out of the park. We have our tickets. How about you?

Broadway Across America | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 513-721-3344

Tuesday, May 2-14. “Beautiful-The Carole King Musical”

How old were you when “Tapestry” was released? It was certainly one of the most influential pop albums of all time. This is the story of Carole King’s rocky rise to stardom, chock-full of her hits.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 719 Race St., downtown. 513-381-2273

Wednesday, April 26-May 20. “The Tempest”

It’s only fitting that what is thought to be The Bard’s final play should be the last show staged at 719 Race St. In September, the shiny new home in OTR opens a whole new chapter. Here’s your chance to help say goodbye.

Miller Gallery | Hyde Park Square. 513-871-4420

Thursday, April 27, 6-8 p.m.. The Hilton Brothers, “Spring”

The Hilton Brothers, Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg, return for a photography-based show composed of never-before seen images from pivotal points in both artists’ careers. Through June 10.

Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, downtown.. 513-977-4165

Friday, April 28, 6-8 p.m. ‘The Curiosity Motive” and “Signature Scheurer”

Making use of the public aspect of the Weston’s street-level gallery, in “The Curiosity Motive,” Nick Ricciuto constructs a dioramic landscape that may be observed either from outside or inside, depending on the viewer – an illusory space where the objective picture is revealed as another unreality.

“Signature Scheurer” features works from each decade of Michael Scheurer’s career, along with new selections and a series of large-scale murals, artist-designed wallpaper, and collages transferred to handwoven carpets.

Runs through June 18.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 3711 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513- 497-2860

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. Crafty Supermarket

This always-fun event features 50 arts and craft vendors, local food, a live DJ and hands-on craft activities for young and old. Remember to stop by the ATM first…

Mary Ran Gallery | 3668 Erie Ave. Hyde Park. 513-871-5604

Friday, April 28, 5-8 p.m. Paintings by Joseph Rogers. Through May 21

Mary Ran Gallery | 3668 Erie Ave. Hyde Park. 513-871-5604

Friday, April 28, 5-8 p.m. Paintings by Joseph Rogers. Through May 21