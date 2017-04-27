‘Dancing’ champ brings a bit of Bollywood to the ballroom

In the end, a brief Bollywood dance break may have won the foxtrot competition at the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 11th annual “Dancing for the Stars.”

Two celebrity dancers – Rohan Hemani and Dr. Allison Holzapfel – and their professional dance partners both earned perfect 40s from the judges for their 90-second foxtrot routines.

That sent the final decision back to the judges, who couldn’t help noticing the audience’s wild cheers when Hemani, an intrapreneur at Procter & Gamble, and his partner, pro Doreen Beatrice, broke into the unexpected Bollywood dance mid-foxtrot.

First runner-up Holzapfel, a plastic surgeon, took home the title of fundraising champion for raising a record $22,000 in ticket sales and donations.

The sold-out event at Jack Casino drew more than 670 guests and raised over $125,000 for the CAA’s arts education programs, including the Overture Awards scholarship competition for high school students.

TriHealth was presenting sponsor.

The committee – chaired by Terry Foster and Joe Rigotti – included Christina Bolden, Sue Gilkey, Jim Howland, Ginger Loftin, Rosemary Schlachter, Phil Schworer and Dr. Tracey Skale.

