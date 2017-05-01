Assistance League to honor CPS superintendent

Friday, May 5, Hilton Netherland Plaza

Mary Ronan, superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, will receive a National Operation School Bell Award at the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati’s annual luncheon, themed “Community Commitment and Caring in Action.” Jane Keller, president and CEO of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, will be the keynote speaker.

Aspire Cincinnati Awards will be presented to John and Eileen Barrett of Western and Southern Financial and to Christine Bochenek of the Haile/US Bank Foundation.

Ronan was selected for her award by a committee of 12 independent reviewers. It is given to individuals or groups who provide extraordinary support to an Assistance League chapter.

“Mary has offered encouragement, strength and personal and professional support to Assistance League members and volunteers involved with Operation School Bell as we worked toward a shared mission,” said Meier Bauer, president of Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati. “Her commitment to children’s education was extended to their physical appearance and self-esteem, which we know is so integral to academic success.”

Operation School Bell, an Assistance League program, provides school uniforms annually to more than 2,500 children in 35 public and parochial schools in greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. More than 20,000 children have participated since 1998.

Ronan has assisted regularly as a volunteer during uniform distribution; developed a protocol enabling Cincinnati Public Schools to pay for school buses used to transport students to Assistance League distribution sites; and arranged for Operation School Bell coordinators to regularly attend staff development meetings with the resource coordinators from each school.

Tickets to the seventh annual event are $75.

Tickets: 221-4447, algc@fuse.net