60 clay artists will show the better side of mud slinging

Saturday, May 6, corner of Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road, East Walnut Hills

More than 60 area clay artists will come together for the 17th Annual Spring Pottery Fair, presented by the Clay Alliance.

Shoppers may choose from an array of original pottery, including both functional and decorative pieces from plates, platters and bowls to one-of-a-kind art.

Throughout the event, guests who register at the Clay Alliance booth will have a chance to win pottery from local artists.

Hobbyists and amateur artists will have the chance to talk firsthand with clay and ceramic experts and also meet local suppliers. Throughout the afternoon, members of the Clay Alliance will conduct demonstrations.

To round out the fun, Jake Speed and the Freddies will perform at throughout the day.

Admission is free. Limited free parking is available. The Fair will be held rain or shine.



ClayAlliance.org