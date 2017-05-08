HealthCare Connection gears up for 50th anniversary

Tuesday, May 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Heights Health Center, 1401 Steffen Ave.

The HealthCare Connection celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, with the first event a May 9 party previewing the Oct. 14 gala.

Members of the anniversary planning committee are busy getting ready for the fall event at Sharonville Convention Center.

But before that comes the preview party and networking event with refreshments, tours of the center and entertainment by the Princeton High School Jazz Ensemble.

It’s all free, but RSVPs are requested.

The HealthCare Connection was the first community health center in Ohio. It has expanded to 10 sites, as well as five co-located behavioral health centers and two school-based health centers. In all, it serves more than 18,000 patients annually.

Preview party: (513) 483-3081 or bit.ly/PartyTHCC.

Gala tickets: www.healthcare-connection.org/50th-anniversary-gala or (513) 483-3081