Movers & Makers takes on ReUse-apalooza’s Designer Challenge

Some weeks ago, my daughter, Stephanie, turned me on to “Flea Market Flip” on HGTV. Soon after, when she read about ReUse-apalooza’s Designer Challenge – to craft auction items for the fundraiser from mostly salvaged and recycled materials – she said, “Mom, we can SO do this!”
Stephanie is unafraid to tackle a project, even woodworking, and I am a designer (graphic) with a long history of crafty experience reusing, remaking and re-imagining. Easy, right? Go to Building Value, pick out some salvaged items, and turn them into something fabulous for the fundraiser.
Let’s just say, now I know why they call this a “challenge.” Unlike the TV show, I do not have a “workshop of master craftsmen” at my disposal. Luckily, I have friends.
Join us and other participating designers at ReUse-apalooza on May 19 (7-11 p.m. at Building Value, Northside) to see (and bid on!) the finished products. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit Easterseals programs.
Scroll on to see the story of M&M’s Designer Challenge(s), and the friends who helped along the way. It’s been fun!
– Elizabeth Mariner, Movers & Makers co-publisher and creative director
Shopping at Building Value in Northside: Selfie with manager David Daniels and my daughter, Stephanie Fan, M&M digital editor
Deconstruction phase: A salvaged pair of folding shutters from Building Value began its transformation on the kitchen table.
Power tools are a girl’s best friend: Stephanie lent a hand with her circular saw before she went to the FC opener.
One woman’s trash… : We looked for inspiration at Indigo Hippo, OTR’s nonprofit resale art/craft supply store (13th and Main). Corian samples were perfect. Thanks, Megan!
Going for a statement piece: A lighted side table with a removable checkerboard top. The lamp inside came from Goodwill.
It’s a wrap! Black and white fashion photography from magazines added the finishing touch. (Come to ReUse-apalooza to get a look at the other three sides!)
PROJECT NUMBER 2: An unfinished louver door from Building Value. Thanks to Michael Drake who lent his saw and cut it into two pieces.
Capping the ends: The saw exposed dowels and other unsightly innards.
Mapping out a plan: Stain and lacquer went on the door and an old National Geographic map went under the X-Acto knife.
The scariest bit: Working up the courage to drill those holes.
Rolling along: Marbles complete the Ohio River.
At last!: A two-tier coffee table, glass top courtesy Paige von Hoffmann. The map and marbles came from Indigo Hippo. (The pipe legs and fittings are new as these are not typically salvageable, I am told.) A final shout-out to manager Jeff at Woods Hardware (125 E. Ninth St., downtown), my new go-to for everything DIY. And a big “thank you!” to my partner, Thom Mariner, for his infinite patience and occasional muscle (yes, it was he who drilled the scary marble holes while I held my breath). You’re the best!
