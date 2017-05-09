Movers & Makers takes on ReUse-apalooza’s Designer Challenge

Some weeks ago, my daughter, Stephanie, turned me on to “Flea Market Flip” on HGTV. Soon after, when she read about ReUse-apalooza’s Designer Challenge – to craft auction items for the fundraiser from mostly salvaged and recycled materials – she said, “Mom, we can SO do this!”

Stephanie is unafraid to tackle a project, even woodworking, and I am a designer (graphic) with a long history of crafty experience reusing, remaking and re-imagining. Easy, right? Go to Building Value, pick out some salvaged items, and turn them into something fabulous for the fundraiser.

Let’s just say, now I know why they call this a “challenge.” Unlike the TV show, I do not have a “workshop of master craftsmen” at my disposal. Luckily, I have friends.

Join us and other participating designers at ReUse-apalooza on May 19 (7-11 p.m. at Building Value, Northside) to see (and bid on!) the finished products. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit Easterseals programs.

Scroll on to see the story of M&M’s Designer Challenge(s), and the friends who helped along the way. It’s been fun!

– Elizabeth Mariner, Movers & Makers co-publisher and creative director