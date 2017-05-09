ReUse-apalooza! It’s a little bit goofy and a whole lot creative

Friday, May 19, 7-11 p.m., Building Value, Northside

ReUse-apalooza is a slightly off-the-wall fundraiser that features one-of-a-kind art that wasn’t art in its previous life.

A celebration of sustainability, the evening will include live entertainment, local bites and brews, and a variety of creatively repurposed furniture and home decor up for auction.

The evening illustrates the value of second chances, with silent and live auctions of upcycled art, as well as an informal graduation of participants in the Building Value program. Building Value provides construction training for workers needing a second chance. Participants receive industry certifications and paid, on-the-job experience.

Other events include karaoke hosted by Ray of “The Sandy Show with Ray & Karen” from Mix 94.9; hula hoop artists and fire dancers from Cirqulate; sand belt races; henna art; a live DJ; and more. Presenting sponsors are Messer Construction and UDF, with the Designer Challenge sponsored by Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America.

Items up for auction all have been created as part of the Designer Challenge. Professional and amateur designers make something new out of mostly salvaged materials. A panel of judges will select items for live auction, and the three items receiving the highest bids are eligible for cash prizes. An Audience Choice award winner will earn a commemorative trophy handcrafted by the builders of Building Ability, an Easterseals program teaching carpentry and employability skills to people with disabilities.

Tickets are $35, which includes food. The bar will be cash only. Proceeds benefit Easterseals programs. eastersealsgc.org

Movers & Makers entered the Designer Challenge this year. See the fun pieces we created and who helped along the way.