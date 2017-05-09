What to do, hear, see | May 10-16

By Thom Mariner

How are you honoring Mom this weekend? In addition to the proverbial Sunday brunch, how about a concert, a show, or a new work of art? Your shopping guide awaits…

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. “The Cinema of Things: Following Objects”

Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. “Borbetomagus: A Pollock of Sound”

Two drastically different film experiences this coming week at The Mini. Thursday’s evening of four shorts has been curated by Annie Dell’Aria, assistant professor of art history at Miami University. Rather than sharing a human story-based narrative, these films explore the world of things and how they interact with other…well, things, in a variety of contexts.

If you’re interested in stretching your ears, as well as your eyes, Tuesday’s documentary about the “improv/noise” group Borbetomagus should be right up your alley. Consisting of two saxes and a guitar, this band has spent decades ignoring the fact that an envelope even exists. See this in preparation for the 2017 No Response Festival, June 16-17 at the Woodward Theater in OTR.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m. “Hearth and Home” lecture. Reception: 6:30 p.m.

If you love modern architecture, you’re likely to know and love Dwell Magazine, but you might not know that editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron is a Cincinnati native. She’ll talk about the challenges and opportunities in managing Dwell’s content across all its platforms: print, dwell.com, an iPhone app, live events, and licensed products.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | Campbell County Library, Ft. Thomas. 513-723-1102

Friday, May 12, 7-8 p.m. “Chamber Rock,” The Fab Five, CCO strings with rock guitarist Roger Klug

Here’s your chance to catch one of the most popular acts from the CCO’s annual Summermusik Festival, presented each August. Guitarist Roger Klug is a truly special talent. In this program he’ll be performing his arrangements of rock hits from the 1960s with string players from the CCO.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | Taft Theatre, downtown. 513-381-3300

Friday, 11 a.m. Gilbert Varga, conductor. Anna Vinnitskaya, piano

Saturday, 8 p.m. Encore

A fabulous, fiery finale to this unique season at the Taft, featuring a “lioness” (Washington Post) of the keyboard and one of the most orgasmic music climaxes in history. What a program. Not to miss.

Bartok: “Two Portraits”

“Two Portraits” Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Piano Concerto No. 2 Roussel: “ Bacchus and Ariadne,” Suite No. 2

Bacchus and Ariadne,” Suite No. 2 Stravinsky: “Firebird Suite” (1919 version)

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Greaves Concert Hall, NKU. 859-431-6216

Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m. “Sondheim vs. Webber”

Our cover story for May, courtesy of Rick Pender, previews this upcoming concert in which homegrown Broadway stars Pamela Myers and Jessica Hendy dish about Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and deliver stand-out songs from 17 of their hit musicals. Another in a long list of clever, engaging programs from the mind of KSO music director JR Cassidy.

Sunday, May 14, 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Mt. Auburn

Monday, May 15, 7:30 p.m. Encore performance. Congregation Beth Adam, Loveland

Season finale of the world-class Linton series brings the fantastic clarinetist Anthony McGill back to town. He served as associate principal of the Cincinnati Symphony in the early 2000s, before moving on to principal clarinet positions with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and now the New York Philharmonic. He is joined by the dynamic violinist Bella Hristova, as well as pianist Michael McHale, who’ll present a series of duo recitals the following week in Great Britain with Sir James Galway. Not too shabby…

Here’s the program…

Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 4 in A Minor, Op. 23

Stravinsky: “The Soldier’s Tale”

Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Bartók: “Contrasts” for Violin, Clarinet and Piano

Cincinnati Chamber Opera | Hoffner Lodge, Northside

Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. “Il Matrimonio Segreto” by Domenico Cimarosa

Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m. Encore performance

Opera lovers are so lucky in Cincinnati. Not only do we have access to productions by Cincinnati Opera and CCM, but we’re also blessed by two fledgling chamber opera companies, featuring run by and starring current and recent CCM students. Cimarosa was a contemporary of Mozart and Haydn. He wrote more than 80 operas in his brief 52 years, of which this one, “The Secret Marriage,” is by far his most well known. Rarely performed here in the U.S.

Friday, May 12-20. “Shrek The Musical”

The Cincinnati region is packed with more than 20 area community theaters. CMT is one of the area’s oldest and most respected, now in its 50th season, performing two large-scale musicals each season. Why not make “Shrek” the first on your bucket list of the region’s neighborhood theater companies?

Cirque du Soleil | U.S. Bank Arena, The Banks

Thursday-Sunday, May 11-14. “Ovo”

One of the most consistently brilliant entertainment offerings in the world, the Cirque stable of shows continues to thrill both eyes and ears. Always worth seeing, more than once, and in spite of the pedestrian U.S. Bank Arena experience.

Brazee Street Studio/C-Link Gallery | 4426 Brazee St., Oakley. 513-321-0206

Thursday, May 11, 6-8 p.m. “Power of Us”

Curated by the endlessly creative and delightfully outrageous Pam Kravetz, this group show brings together 15 artists – female and male – to explore the changing conception of female strength in a new political era. Runs through June 1.

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art | 5729 Dragon Way, Fairfax. 513-791-7717

Doug Eisele has been sharing the best of regional traditional art for decades and is proud to host this national exhibit at his gallery in Fairfax, showcasing works by more than 200 of the finest living American artists in this genre. Runs through June 24.

