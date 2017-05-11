Cakes, pies, cookies and bread! The sisters are baking

Friday-Sunday, May 12-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Paul’s Home for the Aged, 476 Riddle Road, Clifton

Sister Mary Imelda and the Little Sisters of the Poor are in the kitchen baking for their annual bake sale on Mother’s Day weekend.

The offerings include almost anything you can get a hot mitt on. Here’s a sampling:

Cakes – Jewish Apple cake, sour cream streusel cake, cream cheese pound cake, Artie’s special orange cake, Mississippi mud cake, pineapple upside down cake, and frosted cakes.

Pies – lemon meringue, apple, cherry, peach, blueberry.

Breads – banana, zucchini, Irish soda, pumpkin and scones.

Cookies – chocolate chip, pecan sandies, oatmeal, peanut butter.

And yes, of course, what’s a bake sale without Sister Mary Imelda’s Famous Spaghetti Sauce?

Prices range from $2 to $25.

littlesistersofthepoorcincinnati.org