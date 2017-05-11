‘Poetry Girl’ – poem-play designed to engage and inspire young writers

“Poetry Girl” is the brainchild of playwright and teacher Nancy (“N.J.”) Jones. The so-called “poem-play” tells the story of next-door neighbors and friends, two girls who write poetry to deal with events and emotions, while growing up in a lively subdivision in the 1960s and ‘70s.

You can download the ebook and read it yourself, or listen to an audio performance by University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music acting students.

Jones was inspired by Women Writing for (a) Change founder Mary Pierce Brosmer to include “writing prompts” – 14 ideas/suggestions for writing based on incidents and events that take place in the story of “Poetry Girl.”

“Poetry Girl,” says Brosmer, “tenderly and wisely narrates the joys and sorrows of growing up. I see it inviting today’s girls and their mothers into writing and conversations about friendships, secrets, loss, and love. A treasure to be sure!!!!”

A Poetry Girl t-shirt is also available.

All proceeds from sales of “Poetry Girl” are to be divided among three nonprofits: Women Writing for (a) Change, scholarships for CCM’s acting program, and Circle Tail Inc.

poetrygirl.org