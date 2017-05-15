Fuel the Fire supports philanthropic entrepreneurs with micro grants

Tuesday, May 23, 6:30 p.m., MadTree Brewing 2.0

Fuel Cincinnati is hosting its sixth annual Fuel the Fire event. Expected to draw 250-300 YPs and others, it will feature five philanthropic entrepreneurs presenting nonprofit projects. Attendees will vote to fund their favorite project.

Past winners include Mortar, a business incubator; RefugeeConnect, a nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness about Tristate area refugees; and Never The Less, a nonprofit program for at-risk teen girls.

With the purchase of a ticket ($20 in advance or $30 at the door), each attendee receives appetizers, one drink ticket and a vote. After listening to presentations, attendees will determine which project will be awarded a grant based on overall ticket sales.

This year’s presenters are:

Scrap It Up. A creative reuse center, Scrap It Up’s mission is to encourage sustainable behavior and creativity by supporting the creation and sale of reuse arts and crafts projects.

Diaper Bank Cincinnati. Diaper Bank Cincinnati works with social service agencies to get diapers to parents in need.

STEM2DREAM (S2D). S2D’s mission is to deliver hands-on education programs in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math through in-school and after-school programs.

Walnut Hills Community Garden. This organization aims to fill the gap left in the community by the recent departure of Kroger through a network of community gardens.

West End Art Gallery. The goal is to bring a gallery space to the West End. The gallery will provide a space to view, create and hold workshops for all kinds of art projects.

Fuel Cincinnati is a volunteer organization of young professionals that provides micro grants ranging from $250 to $2,500 to support nonprofit projects. Since its inception in 2009, it has awarded over $70,000 in grants to more than 65 projects. It is a core program of Give Back Cincinnati, the region’s largest young professional volunteer organization.

(513) 651-6907, goo.gl/Z2ad4F