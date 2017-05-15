Golf outing to raise funds for vision clinics

Friday, June 18, 11 a.m., Blue Ash Golf Course

It’s time to dust off your sunglasses and clean up your driver. The occasion: The Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation’s Tee Off to Save Sight fundraiser.

“Clear vision is a gift that all people should have, regardless of their ability to pay for glasses or eye exams,” said Patrick Ward, the foundation’s president and CEO.

The CEI Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cincinnati Eye Institute, supports programs designed to promote and maintain a lifetime of good vision. Last year, the outing raised $28,000 for foundation programs that include three vision clinics and the Dr. Richard S. Kerstine Vision Outreach program, which provides free screenings and lectures on vision-threatening conditions.

“At the free clinics, we offer vision care for many of Greater Cincinnati’s underserved,” said Amy Jones, the foundation’s director of community outreach and development. “Because so many Cincinnatians are at risk for certain eye diseases, early detection of these conditions can prevent permanent vision loss.”

The clinics are in low-income neighborhoods with high unemployment. They are staffed by volunteer ophthalmologists who provide comprehensive eye exams, said Dan Geeding, chairman of the foundation board. A fourth clinic is planned for Middletown, Ohio, in partnership with OneSight Foundation, which provides prescription glasses for patients who need them, and the UC Ophthalmology Clinic, which receives referrals when eye disease is discovered. St. Vincent de Paul, Good Samaritan Hospital Free Health Center and Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired provide space for the existing CEI clinics.

The golf outing will begin with lunch, followed by a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $200 per golfer and $750 per foursome.

Fifth Third Bank has been presenting sponsor since the event’s beginning.

Amy Jones at (513) 569-3643 or ajones@ceifoundation.org