Plant sale to benefit StarShine Hospice

Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Deer Park Community Center

The Cincinnati Horticultural Society is teaming with the Glassmeyer family for a plant sale to raise funds for Starshine Hospice at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The sale will feature perennials donated from area gardens, nurseries and landscapers, annuals, hanging baskets and many one-of-a-kind plant and garden accessories made by creative donors.

Organizers are still seeking contributions for the sale – everything from flower pots to bird houses and feeders, flags, planter boxes, wind chimes, tree art and decorated yard furniture.

blglassmeyer@yahoo.com, starshineplantsale@hotmail.com or (513) 374-8252