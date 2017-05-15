SOS Art 2017 to spotlight peace and justice issues

Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 11, Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson St.

More than 200 Cincinnati visual artists, literary artists, musicians, performers and schoolchildren will participate in this year’s SOS ART event at the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Organizer and founder Saad Ghosn, University of Cincinnati professor emeritus, and other board members of SOS ART have coordinated the event featuring paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, installations, poetry readings, movies, music, performances and discussions on current issues of peace and justice.

The event is described as a kaleidoscopic community view on the sociopolitical world. Works by local artists make statements in support of justice and peace locally and worldwide.

The June w opening night, which includes artists’ talks and a potluck reception, will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. A closing reception is planned June 11.

The entire program is free and open to the public.

sosartcincinnati@gmail.com