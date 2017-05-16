Opera’s Patty Beggs to be honored as an ally of equality

Thursday, June 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Over-the-Rhine

Every year, Equality Ohio honors a person from outside the LGBTQ community who has been an ally of equality. Known as “Cincinnati Allies for Equality,” the event is Equality’s signature event and largest annual fundraiser in Southwest Ohio. Proceeds benefit Equality Ohio’s advocacy for LGBTQ Ohioans. This year’s event honors Patty Beggs, CEO and general director of the Cincinnati Opera. Under her leadership, Cincinnati Opera brought LGBTQ issues to the stage last summer with the worldwide premiere of “Fellow Travelers.” The opera tells the story of LGBTQ people being systematically rooted out of government service during the McCarthy era of the 1950s.

Honorary hosts of the Equality event are Ryan Messer and Jimmy Musuraca-Messer. Attire is casual, and complimentary beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets begin at $100.

equalityohio.org/cincinnati-allies