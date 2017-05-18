New Jewish cemetery to be dedicated in Loveland

Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m., 712 Loveland-Miamiville Road

Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati will dedicate a new community cemetery. It sits on 23 acres and includes a residence.

Josh Shapiro, board president of JCGC, said the cemetery should easily meet Greater Cincinnati’s burial needs for the next 100 years.

JCGC owns and manages 23 cemeteries. The group includes members of the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox communities, as well as representatives of the Jewish Foundation and Jewish Federation.