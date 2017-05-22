Museum Center stepping outside the box for CurioCity series

Experience history, science and art over drinks with friends while you pick the brains of local experts. Cincinnati Museum Center’s 21-and-up series CurioCity will kick off its second season June 1 with “Real Wonder Women of Cincinnati.”

CMC takes learning out of the classroom and into bars, shops and other locations with timely topics presented in fun ways.

Events have been scheduled June 1 through Aug. 17. Fall and winter topics and dates will be added. Among the topics:

June 1, 7 p.m., Fort Thomas Antiques and Design Center. “Real Wonder Women of Cincinnati.” Super Heroines Etc. will highlight real-life wonder women from the city’s past, present and future.

July 1, 1 p.m., 50 West Brewing Company. “One With Wanderlust.” Join nature-loving friends for a taste of the great outdoors and all the tips and tricks necessary to enjoy the ultimate road trip.

Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Mount Adams Pavilion. “Astro Geek Out.” Look to the sky and the stars beyond for a celebration of all things space and sci-fi. Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets range from $10 to $17.

cincymuseum.org/programs/curiocity