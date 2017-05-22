Sarah Jarosz concert to benefit Friends of Longworth-Anderson Series

Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall

Sarah Jarosz, winner of 2017 Grammy awards for best folk album and best American roots performance, is coming to Cincinnati.

Called one of acoustic music’s most promising young talents, the singer-songwriter and mandolin and banjo prodigy will feature songs from her latest album, “Undercurrent.”

The evening includes pre- and post-concert receptions with light bites by Eli’s Barbeque and Keystone Bar and Grill; a Woodburn Brewery beer tasting; and a light-bite dessert by the BonBonerie.

Honorary co-chairs are Matt Krehbiel, Kristin Bohlke, Elias Leisgring and Paaras Parker.

Tickets are $35 to $50. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Longworth-Anderson Series.

memorialhallotr.com